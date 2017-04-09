‘Giving Grinch’ delivers Disneyland getaway for Utah family facing terminal diagnosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- A local woman is giving the Grinch a new look by giving back.

Sheena Rose started the non-profit "The Giving Grinch” more than 20 years ago, but this time the family she's giving back to holds a special place in her heart.

Rose loves dressing up as the Grinch to give back to local families, but her day job is running a daycare.

"The 4-year-old came to me and told me that her mom's going to heaven," Rose said.

When Rose learned the mom of two kids she takes care of every day had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, she knew she had to do something.

So while they were at church Sunday, she called up some Disney princesses with a plan to surprise the Bath family.

The princesses came armed with candy and Easter eggs, but that was just the appetizer. In four gold eggs was the surprise of a lifetime. The Giving Grinch planned a week-long, all expenses paid trip to Disneyland for the Bath family.

"To be able to spend time at Disneyland and just see the happiness on their faces, and it’s one of my favorite places, it will be just be really amazing," McKinzy Bath said.

Since she was diagnosed with terminal cancer, the only thing Mckinzy Bath has wanted to do is spend as much time as possible with her husband and two little girls.

"It’s really hard news to hear that I don't have a lot left, a lot of time left with my family,” she said.

What better place to do that, than the happiest place on earth?

"It’s just such a blessing to spend time with them and be somewhere together as a family, and just getting that one-on-one time together, being in a really happy place and making really good memories," Bath said.

A place where there is no sickness or sadness because love, family, and fun rule in the magical kingdom.

"I want them to remember all the good times we had," Bath said.

If you want to get involved or donate to the Giving Grinch, visit their website.