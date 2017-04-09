Explosion rocks church in Egypt during Palm Sunday service

(CNN) — An explosion rocked a Coptic church in Tanta, Egypt during a service to celebrate Palm Sunday, according to state media, which reported that there are casualties but did not provide further details. Egypt’s Interior Ministry said it will release a statement soon. Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter and marks the start of Holy Week for Christians. Tanta is roughly 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Cairo.