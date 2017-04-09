(CNN) — An explosion rocked a Coptic church in Tanta, Egypt during a service to celebrate Palm Sunday, according to state media, which reported that there are casualties but did not provide further details. Egypt’s Interior Ministry said it will release a statement soon. Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter and marks the start of Holy Week for Christians. Tanta is roughly 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Cairo.
Explosion rocks church in Egypt during Palm Sunday service
-
Saratoga Springs among sites for five newly announced LDS Temples
-
Community reacts after LDS Church announces Saratoga Springs Temple
-
LDS Church: President Monson absent from conference session to conserve energy
-
Fire officials say natural gas caused deadly explosion at Ogden home
-
Army veteran who suffered brain injury after two tours in Afghanistan to be deported
-
-
Candlelight vigil honors memory of teens killed in crash near Moab
-
LDS Church announces open house, dedication dates for three temples
-
Warm weather in northern Utah expected to give way to snow Sunday into Monday
-
Mutual respect, helping the poor among messages from LDS General Conference
-
Plain City woman found dead in Flaming Gorge 500 yards from boat ramp
-
-
Trump: US will act unilaterally on North Korea if necessary
-
Utah Catholics welcome bishop Solis as new head of SLC Diocese
-
Controversial megachurch pastor Eddie Long dies at 63