Crews searching Ferguson Canyon after missing man’s car found at trailhead

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Search and rescue crews are operating in the Ferguson Canyon area Saturday after a missing man’s vehicle was located near the trailhead.

Benjamin Kritzer of Saratoga Springs was reported missing after he left to go on a hike Thursday morning and did not return when expected.

Kritzer did not tell his family where he planned to hike, and canyon patrol officers with Unified Police Department began checking canyon areas Friday night.

While they did not find anything Friday, crews located the missing man’s vehicle near the Ferguson Canyon Trailhead Saturday around 10:30 a.m.

A press release from Saratoga Springs Police Department states the 28-year-old man’s cell phone is no longer working. They also state Kritzer has missed work and has not contacted his family, which is unusual behavior for him.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to find him, and we’ll do everything we can,” said Chief Deputy Justin Hoyal of the Unified Police Department.

Hoyal said Kritzer is known to be a day hiker, and it is unclear what sorts of gear or supplies he might have with him.

The missing man is pictured above. He stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes, though his driver’s license photo shows him with a buzzed head.

Anyone who sees Benjamin or who has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call Saratoga Springs PD at 801-794-3970.