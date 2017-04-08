× $3,000 reward offered in case after Ogden dogs beaten in backyard

OGDEN, Utah – The Humane Society of Utah is offering a reward of $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction after a dog was blinded in an attack in an Ogden family’s backyard.

Tarra Reyna of Ogden told Fox 13 News someone came into her backyard and injured her two dogs while the family was away for a few hours. One dog, 8-year-old Boo, lost one of his eyes and also lost vision in the other.

“It sounds like Boo was doing his duty trying to protect his home from an invader,” said Deann Shepherd, HSU representative. “It is terribly unfortunate that he was injured in his home for no reason, and the person responsible needs to be found before they hurt anyone else.”

The family reported seeing signs indicating someone had attempted to break into their home.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to call the Ogden Police Department at 801-395-82221.

For more about the Humane Society of Utah, click here.

If you would like to help donate to Boo’s eye treatment, click here.