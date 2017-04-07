× Woodland Hills Mayor Steve Lauritzen dies after battle with cancer

UTAH COUNTY — Woodland Hills Mayor Steve Lauritzen died Tuesday night after a battle with cancer.

The 45-year-old man had served as the city’s mayor since 2010, and prior to that he was a member of the city council.

The city says the cancer began in his knee several years ago, and he just found out it had spread last weekend.

Woodland Hills City Councilman Dorel Kynaston said Lauritzen was a force for good in their community.

“I”ve served with him for five years on city council and two more when I was fire chief,” he said. “I have yet to see a mayor do as many good things as this guy has. He really left a mark in a positive way on the city. He was a great guy.”

Kynaston also noted that Lauritzen’s commitment to the community did not waver during his battle with cancer.

“Even when he was sick, he would still come to council meetings,” he said. “He was very dedicated. He will be missed.”

According to the city’s website, Lauritzen leaves behind his wife Therese and their five children. The couple married in 1991.

Lauritzen served in the US Air Force for four years, where he worked on nuclear missile systems. After obtaining a degree in Business Information Systems, he owned several small businesses.

He and his family moved to Woodland Hill in 2003, and he served on the city council from 2006 to 2009. Lauritzen was elected mayor in 2010.

A GoFundMe page has been established to assist the Lauritzen family.