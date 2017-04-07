With a menu that has been carefully carefully crafted for maximum comfort food effect, The Melty Way is a new galaxy for your palate in fast casual dining. Every gloriously cheesy melt comes with potato chips and a special dipping sauce. As a business that was home-grown here in Utah, they love using ingredients from right here in our community. Salads, soups and add ons are welcomed, just ask because these glorious melty delights are a comfort food for all ages.
Taste Utah – Let’s Lunch at Melty Way
