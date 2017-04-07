× Officials warn residents about scam calls coming from Utah Highway Patrol phone number

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol is warning residents about a telephone scam that is being generated from one of their phone numbers.

The agency states they became aware of the scam Friday, and they said the calls are coming from the phone number 435-655-3445.

The State Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit is investigating the origin of the calls.

The scam involves a male caller who identifies himself as a Utah Highway Patrol employee and tells the victim they are under investigation by the IRS. The scammer tells the victim if they do not comply with a request to provide personal information and/or send money then someone from UHP will come to arrest them.

UHP states that the Highway Patrol would never call someone and request personal or financial information, and they say citizens should never give such information out over the phone to someone they do not know.

Anyone who has information about the scam is asked to call the UHP dispatch center at 801-887-3800.