Local Syrians and lawmakers react to Trump’s intervention in Syria crisis

SALT LAKE CITY – Praise and criticism. President Trump’s authorization of missile strikes in Syria is getting mixed reaction from Syrian refugees and local lawmakers.

Kholoud Abou Arida watched the news unfold Thursday evening. The U.S. launched missile strikes against Syria following chemical weapons attack on civilians.

Her husband and three children fled the conflict in Syria and resettled in Utah two years ago. She hopes the intervention signals a change of heart from President Trump and he’ll allow Syrian refugees to enter the U.S.

“I pray a lot for Syria, Arida said. "I hope Trump or anyone can help Syrian people.”

Neighboring countries have taken in more than 5 million Syrian refugees. It’s a heavy burden some say they should not have to shoulder alone.

“Those countries that are hosting the refugees, they're struggling with their own people, and they cannot deal with that flood of refugees coming into the doors every single day,” said Aden Batar, Director of Immigration and Refugee Resettlement at Catholic Community Services of Utah.

Batar believes the U.S. should have stepped in sooner, but there also needs to be a humanitarian effort.

“If we as U.S. don't take a leadership role to helping the refugees, who do we expect will?” Batar asked.

Senator Mike Lee, a Republican and a member of the Judiciary Committee, told Fox News that he can’t support the President’s decision without more information.

“I think the American people understand there's a constitutional obligation anytime we're getting involved militarily in a foreign conflict," Lee said. "For the President to come to Congress and to make the case to the people's elected representatives in Congress."

Representative Chris Stewart thought the move was appropriate, saying “it sends a clear message that the U.S. will no longer tolerate Assad’s use of chemical weapons against his own people.”

Representatives Mia Love and Rob Bishop also called for a clear plan from the Trump Administration. Love said, “Her heart truly breaks for victims and families who have suffered unimaginable horror.”

Catholic Community Services says there is a family of five from Syria who is schedule to arrive in Utah later this month. They hope to welcome even more in the coming weeks.