Attempted sex assault suspect captured near Salt Lake Community College

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Authorities have captured an alleged sexual assault suspect in West Valley City near 3500 S. Redwood Rd.

The Utah Highway Patrol was searching for the suspect near the Redwood Salt Lake Community College campus.

Officials said the suspect is 33-year-old Timothy Allen Wyatt.

Authorities said Wyatt is accused of going into the SLCC women’s locker room and trying to sexually assault a 19-year-old woman.

She fought back and got away.

Witnesses saw the suspect run and got the licence plate of his brown truck.

An officer found the truck at a convenience store near 3500 S. Redwood Red.

When the suspect came out of the store, the officer took him into custody.

All “Shelter in Place,” protocols have been lifted as of 10:30AM. School continues to proceed as normal. — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) April 7, 2017

“Shelter in Place,” protocol still in place at @taylsorsvilleElem @fremont_elem & @EisenhowerJHS due to @UPDSL attempting to locate suspect. — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) April 7, 2017

@EisenhowerJHS and @TaylorsvilleEL have also been placed on a Shelter in Place protocol. Again, no direct threat to students — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) April 7, 2017