About 20 residents displaced after fire in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- About 20 people are displaced as the result of a fire that broke out Friday morning in Salt Lake City at 1834 West Independence Blvd.

The first 911 call came in around 11 a.m.

"We were here in five minutes, and able to extinguish the fire in 30," said Audra Sorensen of the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

No one was injured in the blaze, which firefighters say caused about $200,000 in damage and was mostly contained to one unit. Several neighboring town homes sustained smoke and water damage.

"There's a lot of water dripping everywhere. Now we don't know where we're gonna stay, what we're gonna do. We have to wait for insurance," said Francisco Briseno, whose wife Amelia was the first to notice the fire.

Witnesses tell Fox 13 the fire started in a unit where three children had just arrived home from school, and may have been without an adult at the time.

The Red Cross is aiding those who have been displaced by the fire.