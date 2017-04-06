× U.S. launches strike against Syria over chemical attack

WASHINGTON — The United States is taking action in Syria after a chemical attack killed at least 86 people, including 26 children, earlier this week in a rebel-held town in Syria’s Idlib province.

With two destroyers armed with cruise missiles positioned in the eastern Mediterranean, the U.S. has began launching a strike against the Syrian military in retaliation for the attack.

