Utah trails can get quite busy and crowded over the spring break season, especially the more popular destinations. Chris Haller from the Utah State Parks OHV Program has some alternatives to help you beat the crowds, while still having a memorable experience.
The best ATV trails for spring break
-
The best road trips to take for spring break
-
Help the Utah Food Bank this Spring
-
Utah seeing higher than average snowpack; more storms on the way
-
High avalanche danger closes Provo River Parkway near Bridal Veil Falls
-
Utah couple receives 19K applications for globetrotting nanny position
-
-
Easter crafts to do with your grandchildren
-
Free copy of ‘Prison Break’ by Jason Goldberg
-
Identify animal tracks with wildlife expert
-
Springtime pruning tips from a USU horticulturist
-
March in Dimple Dell Park protests proposal to pave 3-miles of trail
-
-
Community reacts after LDS Church announces Saratoga Springs Temple
-
Dilapidated buildings to be demolished near Bridal Veil Falls
-
Video shows hikers’ encounter with charging moose in Ogden Canyon