Inpatient Medical Stabilization—Help for substance use, abuse, and addiction

Substance abuse and addiction are significant problems for many adults throughout Utah. It can be extremely difficult to break out of the cycle of addiction on your own and detoxification can be dangerous if it is not supervised by a medical professional.

Through a unique inpatient medical stabilization service called New Vision™ at Davis Hospital and Medical Center, patients undergo medically supervised detoxification and withdrawal management during a three to five day stay. During the medical stabilization process, a team of experienced healthcare professionals use a multidisciplinary and personalized approach to promote successful recovery.

New Vision™ inpatient stay includes:

Pre-screening and medical assessment

Admission

Medical stabilization

Personalized discharge planning

Who is a good candidate?

An inpatient medical stabilization program may be beneficial to any adult with alcohol, prescription medication, or drug dependency, including those who meet some of the following criteria:

Extremely high tolerance for mood-altering chemicals

History of withdrawal symptoms

Outpatient medical stabilization (at home) is not feasible

Patients with serious medical conditions

Patients who may be a threat to themselves or others while under the influence

For more information, please visit DavisDetox.com or call 801-807-7925.