Chicken Meatballs with an Asian Sauce

Meatballs

1 lb. ground chicken

1 egg

1/4 cup whole wheat flour

1/3 cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce or sriracha

2 garlic cloves, diced or grated

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon canola oil

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

Asian Sauce

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoon sriracha

2 tablespoon honey

2 green onions, diced

In a large bowl, combine the first 6 meatball ingredients (through garlic) with no salt seasoning and pepper. Heat a large skillet up to medium-high heat. Form the turkey mixture into small balls. Cook on each side for 2-3 minutes or until the internal temperature reached 165 degrees.

For the Asian sauce, mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Once meatballs are cooked, while still hot, toss them in the sauce. Serve immediately.

