Chicken Meatballs with an Asian Sauce

Meatballs
1 lb. ground chicken
1 egg
1/4 cup whole wheat flour
1/3 cup rolled oats
1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce or sriracha
2 garlic cloves, diced or grated
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 tablespoon canola oil
No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste
Asian Sauce
1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoon sriracha
2 tablespoon honey
2 green onions, diced
In a large bowl, combine the first 6 meatball ingredients (through garlic) with no salt seasoning and pepper. Heat a large skillet up to medium-high heat. Form the turkey mixture into small balls. Cook on each side for 2-3 minutes or until the internal temperature reached 165 degrees.
For the Asian sauce, mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Once meatballs are cooked, while still hot, toss them in the sauce. Serve immediately.
