Summit County Sheriff's Office warns parents of possible dangerous man

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious man who was in the Summit Park area at the end of March.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man drove a dark gray SUV or minivan and asked a 12-year-old if she wanted a ride home on March 30, 2017.

The child’s parents were alerted of the incident, officials said.

“Please remind your children to refuse getting into a vehicle or going anywhere with a stranger. Immediately contact the Sheriff’s Office if this happens to anyone you know! If you know anything about this incident we want to hear from you!” The Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

The man was white, possibly in his 50’s, gray hair with no facial hair, the release continued.

If you have any information or see suspicious activity please alert the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at (435)615-3600 or 911 immediately.