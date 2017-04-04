LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson hospitalized

SALT LAKE CITY — President Thomas S. Monson has been hospitalized, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirmed to FOX 13.

“President Monson was not feeling well last evening and was admitted to the hospital. He has received treatment and fluids and will hopefully be released soon,” LDS Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in an email on Tuesday.

Other details about President Monson’s health or what he was suffering from were not immediately provided.

The 89-year-old leader of the Mormon faith was hospitalized the day after he appeared at LDS General Conference to announce five new temples being constructed around the world. He limited his appearance at one of Saturday’s conference sessions to conserve his energy.

President Monson is the 16th leader of the LDS Church and has served as the faith’s prophet since 2008. He has served in church leadership in various capacities stretching back to 1963.

President Monson has made limited public appearances recently, most recently at a building dedication in his name. In a court filing to oppose a subpoena of him in a lawsuit, attorneys for the LDS Church briefly addressed his health.

“President Monson is 89 years old and, as can be seen from his few public appearances, he is in guarded health and manifesting the effects of his age,” attorneys wrote in the filing obtained by FOX 13.

