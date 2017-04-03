× Woman found shot in head in Taylorsville; 4 teens in custody for questioning

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – Police found a 19-year-old woman dead in a car in Taylorsville overnight; she had been shot in the head.

Officers said they have four juveniles in custody for questioning; they are not suspects at this time.

Unified Police said numerous people called 911 about hearing gunshots near 10th W. and 40th S. at the Callaway Apartments at about 1 a.m.

That’s where they found the woman shot to death in a car.

So far, officers have not been able to find any witnesses to the shooting.

Officers are investigating the identity of the victim.

“Patrol officers, when they walked up on scene, they determined that the woman inside the vehicle was deceased,” Unified Lt. Brian Lohrke said. “They left the scene as is, as to not disturb it until detectives could get here. We’re working on identification of the victim now.”

Unified Police said they aren’t sure if the victim lives in the area or drove to the apartment complex before being shot in the head.

Officers are searching the car for any evidence, including the weapon used to shoot the victim.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest details as it develops.