MOAB, Utah — Traffic jams outside Arches National Park are frequent.

Now, the National Park Service is trying to make it easier for people to get in and avoid the line. Arches National Park announced people can pay online ahead of time and show their receipt to the gate ranger to get in.

The move could help cut down on the traffic jams at one of Utah’s most popular national parks.