Missing boater’s body found in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews have located the second boater who went missing after a fishing trip on Yuba Lake.

A representative for the Juab County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday that there were two boaters who hadn’t yet returned after an outing on the lake Sunday. A deputy then responded to the lake and found the capsized boat.

“They were last reported they had a conversation with their family members about eight o clock last night,” Douglas Anderson, Juab County Sheriff, said.

A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene and one of the boaters, Chris Lorenzo, 64, was found on the lake’s shore, where the boaters were supposed to be fishing.

Lorenzo was suffering from a diabetic condition. The boater was taken to the Provo hospital by helicopter where officials said he’s doing okay.

The second boater, Michael Skinner, 64, turned up offshore nearly eight hours after searching.

“We found him about 50 yards off the shore, off the east shore of Yuba dam reservoir,” Anderson said.

Chief Deputy Al Taylor of the Juab County Sheriff’s Office said there were high winds in the area Sunday, and this may have contributed to the boat capsizing.

“It’s cold, it’s windy. It’s hard for us to deal with a circumstance like this. … It’s been an emotional drain on all of us today,” Anderson said.

Anderson says the families say the men were wearing LifeVests, but they weren’t secured to their bodies. When crews found Skinner he wasn’t wearing a LifeVest, officials said.

