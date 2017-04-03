In honor of Autism Awareness Month, occupational therapist Tera Robinson discusses how to build a friendship with someone who has autism.
How to be a friend to someone with autism
-
How to show your support during Autism Awareness Month
-
Sesame Street debuts new character with autism
-
Uniquely Utah: Runway show features fashions from designer who has autism
-
New Sesame Street character helps families understand autism
-
SLC Police seek help finding missing boy who has autism
-
-
Sandy boy with autism inspires others around the world
-
Boys rescue 4-year-old girl with autism from drowning in creek
-
Boys rescue 4-year-old girl with autism from drowning in creek
-
‘Vicious gang of kids’ beat man with autism
-
Body spotted by Trax passenger near Jordan River identified
-
-
How to turn your resolutions into a plan for success
-
Jazz team will wear ‘Five for the Fight’ patch for partnership
-
Why choosing a goal partner will increase your chance of success