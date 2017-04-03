Greek Barley Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 cups cooked barley

2 large carrots, chopped

2 large tomatoes, diced

1 cucumber, peeled, diced

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1 lemon, juice only

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 garlic clove, grated

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large serving bowl, add the first five ingredients through parsley. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, mustard, oil, salt and pepper. Pour over barley salad. Add additional salt and pepper, to taste. For best flavor, cover and refrigerate for 1-2 hours before serving. Mix in feta cheese just before serving.

Sponsor: Dan's Market