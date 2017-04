Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah -- A truck overheated and caught fire early Saturday morning.

UHP said a truck was fully engulfed in flames near the Saltair on I-80 Westbound at SR 201 close to the Tooele County border.

Fire officials were able to put the fire out just before 9 a.m.

According to UHP, there were no injuries and everyone inside the car was taken out safely.