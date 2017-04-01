× Mount Pleasant Police seek vehicle as part of suspicious death investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT, Utah — Police in Mount Pleasant have issued an attempt to locate for a vehicle in connection with a suspicious death investigation.

According to a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers were called to a residence around 12:45 Friday afternoon to investigate “a suspicious death of a 34-year-old female.”

Mount Pleasant Police confirmed the deceased is Kammy Edmunds.

Police issued an attempt to locate for Edmunds’ vehicle, a white 2001 Oldsmobile Alero with Utah plate X067YP. That vehicle is pictured above.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call Mount Pleasant PD at 435-462-2724 or police dispatch at 435-835-2345.

Police say the investigation is in its preliminary stages, and no further details regarding the cause and manner of death were available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.