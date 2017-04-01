Man killed in South Salt Lake house fire, investigators on scene

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A man, 57, was killed in a South Salt Lake house fire on 2389 South and 300 East just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Four of the five residents, including the deceased’s wife, were able to escape the fire, according to Terry Addison, deputy fire chief.

Addison said the man died while trying to escape, but either because of the heavy flame or smoke he was trapped.

His wife tried to save him, but failed and fled the home, Addison continued.

Within five to eight minutes of arriving on the scene, officials were able to contain the fire to the room the man died in.

Officials say the cause of the fire and cost of damages is under investigation.

RedCross arrived to help the displaced.

