Health department unveils ‘porn vaccine’ to solve Utah’s public health crisis on April 1

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah made waves last year after the legislature passed a resolution calling pornography a “public health crisis”, a fact the Salt Lake County Health Department used to make a joke Saturday.

The department tweeted: “It’s finally here. The solution to Utah’s public health crisis. The porn vaccine–now available in [Salt Lake County.]”

The tweet included several images that included supposed statistics and testimonials, like a claim the vaccine granted 80% “immunity against porn” after one dose and 99.8 percent after the second.

It's finally here. The solution to Utah's public health crisis. The porn vaccine—now available in #SLCo. #vaccine pic.twitter.com/PrH0kuZdLt — Salt Lake Health (@saltlakehealth) April 1, 2017

Eventually the health department acknowledged it was an April Fools’ Day joke, adding that “porn itself is a serious concern in society and no laughing matter”.