Roasted Chicken with vegetables

This is an easy way to get great roasted chicken and let it flavor your vegetables. It can be done in either a steam oven or a convection oven

Ingredients:

1 whole roasting chicken

2 potatoes cut into 1” cubes, unpeeled

4 carrots cut into 1” segments

2 cups of broccoli crowns cut into 1” segments

Sea Salt

Ground Pepper

1 Tbs Paprika

¼ cup olive oil

Preparation:

Cut the chicken in half along the breast and through the back. Rinse in cold water and pat dry with paper towels.

In a bowl, toss the vegetables with the olive oil, salt, and pepper until they are evenly coated.

Steam Oven:

Place the coated vegetables on the solid pan, then sprinkle with Paprika.

Place the two chicken halves on the perforated pan skin side up. Salt and pepper lightly.

Place the solid pan in the lowest rack glide and the perforated pan one level above it. Using the convection steam setting, steam at 350 degrees until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees, then remove. Let the chicken rest for 5-10 minutes, then cut into pieces and serve.

Standard Oven:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees for convection/375 for standard.

Line the bottom of a roasting pan with aluminum foil (optional, but makes clean up much easier)

Arrange the oil-coated vegetables in a single layer, then sprinkle with paprika

Place a roasting rack above the vegetables. Lay the chicken halves skin side up on the roasting rack.

Roast until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees then remove. Let the chicken rest for 5-10 minutes, then cut into pieces and serve.

Sponsor: Duerden’s Appliances & Mattress