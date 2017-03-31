× Police: Truck driver used meth, cocaine and LSD instead of sleep on cross-country trip

DEERFIELD, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts responded to a truck driver who had locked himself out of his vehicle and learned the man had traveled across the country without sleeping and under the influence of meth, LSD and cocaine.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, officers responded to a Circle K Tuesday afternoon on a report of a despondent truck driver who was locked out of his vehicle.

Police said the driver was combative and showing signs of drug use and ultimately admitted to using methamphetamine, LSD and cocaine.

The department states officers “had quite the struggle to get this truck driver to the Baystate Franklin Medical Center. He was clearly a danger to himself and others.”

The vehicle was impounded, and police say it appears the driver had been choosing drugs over sleep.

“It appeared the driver didn’t rest, only used drugs, and drove from Seattle, Washington to Deerfield, with a destination on the East Coast,” the department stated.