Park City teen sentenced for his role in classmates’ fatal overdoses on ‘pink’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK CITY, Utah -- The Park City teen charged in connection with the death of two 13-year-olds who overdosed on the synthetic opioid known as pink was sentenced in Summit County Juvenile Court on Friday.

The 15-year-old suspect had been charged with distribution of a controlled substance and reckless endangerment.

The distribution charge, a felony, was dropped as part of a plea deal. As for the reckless endangerment charge, a misdemeanor, the suspect was sentenced to 90 days probation, 80 hours of community service, a $175 fine, and a requirement to be subject to random drug testing.

It was in September that two Treasure Mountain Junior High classmates, Ryan Ainsworth and Grant Seaver, died within 48 hours of each other.

It was later determined the boys had overdosed on the synthetic opioid known as pink.

According to police, the 15-year-old suspect had ordered the drug over the Internet from China. The suspect said he had become addicted to opioids himself, was also taking them, and had also gotten sick.

The suspect said in court that he never actually gave the drugs to the two victims but he did apologize for their deaths. He doesn't know why he survived and they didn't. His attorney said this case should serve as a lesson about how dangerous opioids can be.

"I spoke in court and just kind of discussed the issues related to the opioid epidemic and the issues of ordering things online, obviously it's a tragedy for everybody, so we are glad to have some resolution here today, but obviously it's a tragedy for many families," said defense attorney Tara Isaacson.

The prosecution in the case as well as all families involved declined to speak on camera.

However, the parents of both victims addressed the suspect in court. Mrs. Ainsworth said she will accept his apology and hopes he gets the help that he needs.

Mr. Seaver said he believes that the punishment isn't good enough. He basically summed it up as one week community service for each of these deaths.