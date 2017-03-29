Stargazing hot spots in Utah

With Cedar Breaks National Monument just being granted International Dark Sky Park designation, an honor reserved for the darkest skies and the most stunning starscapes, Utah is now home to eight of the nation's sixteen parks. Emily Moench with Visit Utah talked about these parks and some stargazing events you can go to.
Dark Sky Parks In Utah
• Cedar Breaks National Monument: Cedar Breaks National Monument received its Dark Sky Certification in March 2017. The park is situated in one of the largest regions of remaining natural darkness in the lower 48 U.S., and leadership has seized this opportunity to provide an expanding array of education and outreach opportunities across southern Utah.
• Dead Horse Point State Park: The 5,362-acre park offers stunning views of the adjacent Canyonlands National Park, an International Dark Sky Park, and an iconic gooseneck bend in the Colorado River. Immense vertical cliffs meet with canyons carved by ice, water and wind creating a visual masterpiece. The park's position above the canyon walls makes for spectacular, virtually unobstructed, views of the night sky with sweeping, 360-degree panoramas. Dead Horse Point State Park receiving the designation in June 2016.
Upcoming Events
• Bryce Canyon National Park Astronomy Festival: The 17th Annual Astronomy Festival at Bryce Canyon, June 21-24, 2017, will feature four days of solar viewing, building and launching model rockets, constellation tours and stargazing through huge telescopes.
• Cedar Breaks National Monument Star Parties: Guests can observe swirling nebulae, twinkling star clusters, neighborly plants and distant galaxies through several different telescopes at one of Cedar Breaks' free star parties, every Saturday evening from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
• Celestial Adventure: Visitors looking to add more adventure to their stargazing experience can take a full moon lift ride up the mountains at Sundance Resort or trek through the wilderness on a full moon hike - many of Utah`s national and state parks even offer ranger-led hikes.