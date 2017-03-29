Multiple people killed after church bus collides with pickup truck in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Several people were killed in a head-on crash Wednesday in Concan, Texas–which is outside San Antonio.

Fox News reports the crash involved a pick-up truck and a church bus on Highway 83 near Garner State Park, and local officials confirm there were “mulitple” fatalities.

The First Baptist New Braunfels church states they have received word a bus carrying their senior adults back from a retreat was involved in a crash and several are dead. The church is asking for prayers on behalf of the victims.

So far the cause of the crash is unclear. This is a developing story, check back for updates.