HARPURSVILLE, NY — Animal Adventure Park said there is “progression” Tuesday morning as April the giraffe is showing signs typical of those seen “just prior to birthing.”

The udder continues to fill. Giraffes do not “bag up” with a full udder in the sense of a cow, dog, goat, sow. Their udder is very subtle and tucked between the legs. The development occurs, generally, just prior to birthing,” AAP wrote in a Facebook post.