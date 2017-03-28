× Unified Police looking for serial robber

MIDVALE, Utah — Unified Police are looking for the suspect after a robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Midvale early Tuesday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 1 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 8000 S State St. According to a representative for UPD, the suspect entered the store, went around the counter and confronted a store clerk with a knife. The suspect, police said, then forced the clerk into the back room, took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled north.

The physical characteristics of the suspect match a robbery that we had last Tuesday at a 7-11 just a couple blocks north of here so we`re thinking, we`re leaning towards this could be the same suspect. That has not been confirmed yet,” said Lt. Bill Robertson, UPD.

Police said a surveillance video from 7-Eleven shows the robbery. Anyone with information that may help police in their investigation is asked to call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.