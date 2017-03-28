Trump approval sinks nationally, rises in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- While President Donald Trump sees his job approval ratings plummet nationally, he's surged in the esteem of Utahns.

A poll released by the Hinckley Institute of Politics and the Salt Lake Tribune on Monday morning showed Donald Trump with 54 percent job approval in the Beehive State.

At the same time, the Gallup organization showed Trump hitting a new low in national job approval at 36 percent.

Jason Perry, Director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah, says the two polls reflect different moments in time for Trump.

"He just saw the repeal and replace of the affordable care act go up in flames without any real clear understanding of where it's going from there and this was the number one issue going into this campaign," Perry said of the low numbers in the national poll from Gallup.

The Utah poll was taken before the collapse of the Trump-Ryan healthcare bill.

"This was taken right before everything bad happened with the affordable care act, and I think if you did a poll right now you're gonna see Utah is not that much different from the rest of the country," said Perry.