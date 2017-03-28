Polygamy ‘recriminalized’ under new Utah law

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Gary Herbert signed the last remaining bills passed by the Utah State Legislature.

Beyond some major changes to Utah’s liquor laws, another big bill signed on Tuesday was House Bill 99, which effectively “re-criminalizes” polygamy in Utah. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, makes it a crime for someone to live with multiple people and “purport” to be married.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office pushed for the bill to clarify the law in the aftermath of a lawsuit leveled by reality TV polygamist Kody Brown and his wives against the state. A federal judge in Utah sided with the Browns and struck down a portion of the state’s historic ban on plural marriage (Utah abandoned polygamy as a condition of statehood). The case wound its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear it, making polygamy illegal again.

While lawmakers insisted they were offering an olive branch to people seeking to leave polygamous relationships and report abuses, those in fundamentalist Mormon communities protested the bill as an attack on their religious freedom and way of life.

“It’s not going to keep me quiet. Unfortunately for a lot of communities this will impact them,” said Joe Darger, a polygamist who lobbied lawmakers against the bill. “It will set work backwards as far as opening up dialogues. This causes more of these communities and families that are fearful to go further underground and covers the safety net that is there for real abuse victims that have nothing to do with polygamy.”

Darger told FOX 13 late Tuesday he was contemplating a legal challenge to the bill because it targets fundamentalist Mormon families.

“We feel like we have a lawsuit based upon their targeting one specific religious minority population,” he said.

Gov. Herbert told reporters last week when he was still deliberating over the bill that he wanted to ensure Utah was in compliance with the law and recent rulings.

Among the other bills signed by the governor on Tuesday: One that allows minors to sue over unwanted exposure to pornography (with exemptions for adult entertainment websites), a bill cracking down on Doxing, and a resolution honoring the transcontinental railroad.

The environmental group HEAL Utah said it was told Gov. Herbert had also signed into law a bill that allows for backyard grilling on bad air days. They had protested Utah grill maker Traeger, which lobbied heavily in favor of the legislation.

The governor did exercise a line item veto on the budget for programs funded, but not passed by the legislature. He also allowed a handful of bills to take effect without his signature.

Here’s the list of bills:

HB0003 Current Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations Sanpei, D. HB0008S01 State Agency & Higher Education Compensation Appropriations Last, B. HB0041 Utah Revised Business Corporation Act Modifications Peterson, V. HB0054 Campus Free Speech Amendments Coleman, K. HB0055S02 Governmental Nonprofit Entity Compliance Amendments Coleman, K. HB0099S01 Bigamy Offense Amendments Noel, M. HB0113S01 Nursing Care Facility Amendments Gibson, F. HB0126 Student Plan for College and Career Readiness Revisions Winder, M. HB0162S02 Driving Under the Influence Classification and Sentencing Revisions Eliason, S. HB0250S02 Driving Under the Influence Program Amendments Fawson, J. HB0274S04 Human Trafficking Modifications Romero, A. HB0293S02 Mountainous Planning District Amendments Schultz, M. HB0369S04 Criminal Penalty Enhancements for Sexual Offenses Fawson, J. HB0380S01 Sex Offender Registry Amendments Hall, C. HB0407S03 Utah Public Land Management Act Amendments Noel, M. HB0415S01 Incorporation Filing Amendments Westwood, J. HB0429 County Fund Amendments Hemingway, L. HB0442S03 Alcohol Amendments Wilson, B. HB0448 Community Reinvestment Amendments Peterson, J. SB0008S01 State Agency Fees & Internal Service Fund Rate Authorization and Appropriations Van Tassell, K. SB0075S01 Child Welfare Amendments Fillmore, L. SB0093S01 Property Assessment Notice Amendments Harper, W. SB0104 Labor Commission Enforcement Amendments Buxton, G. SB0118S01 Criminal Law Amendments Thatcher, D. SB0127 State Board of Education Amendments Millner, A. SB0185S01 Cause of Action for Minors Injured by Pornography Weiler, T. SB0203 Real Estate Trustee Amendments Davis, G. SB0209 Budgeting Revisions Fillmore, L. SB0227 Doxing Prohibition Amendments Stephenson, H. SB0262 Upstart Amendments Adams, J. S. SB0263S02 Work-based Learning Amendments Stephenson, H. SB0273 Energy Development Amendments Adams, S. SB0279 Alcohol Modifications Stevenson, J. SCR002 Concurrent Resolution on Air Ambulance Providers Harper, W. SCR010 Concurrent Resolution Recognizing the 150th Anniversary of the First Transcontinental Railroad Knudson, P.

Here’s the line-item veto bill:

SB0003 Appropriations Adjustments Stevenson, J.

Here’s the bills that will go into law without the governor’s signature: