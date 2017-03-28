Suspect on the run after police chase in Magna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNA, Utah -- Police are searching for a man that led an officer on a chase through a Magna field late Monday night.

According to Lt. Paul Barker of UPD, an officer went to make a traffic stop on a rider of a bullet bike around 11:30 p.m. on 8400 West just south of SR 201, but the rider took off and attempted to get onto Highway 201.

The rider crashed and slid on his side, Barker said, and the officer pulled up as the suspect ran off the freeway, fleeing South East into a field.

According to Barker, the officer chased after the suspect and the two fell about ten feet into a canal where they were soaked. The suspect got up and continued off into the field where he disappeared, Barker said.

At one point, the suspect lost his shoe, according to officers.

UHP troopers in the area helped with a K-9 unit, but officers couldn't locate the suspect, Barker said.

According to Barker, the K-9 unit had a difficult time searching for the suspect because of the livestock in the field.

"They thought they'd be on a search and then there would be a cow or a horse," Barker said. "It's hard for the canine units to track in that environment."

It's also possible the suspect ran into a nearby home, Barker said.

Officers found a backpack with some tools and big key ring inside, Barker said, the backpack also had some identification on it, but officers still haven't made any positive identification yet.

According to officials, the motorcycle was confirmed stolen out of Sandy.

The officer in the chase is fine, just cold and wet, Barker said.

