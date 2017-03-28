× Police find man who is accused of year-old rape

HEBER CITY, Utah — A man in connection with a year-old rape accusation was arrested on Tuesday morning in ADA County Idaho on a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

Caleb James Abney is accused of one First-Degree Felony Rape and one third-Degree Felony Surreptitious Administrating of Certain Substance.

Abney has been on the run from police since July 2016 after being accused of raping a 17-year-old woman at a party.

On July 12, 2016, the woman came into the Heber City Police Department to report a rape and then collapsed, police said, so she was transported to Heber Valley Medical Center.

Police said the woman went to a party with three other friends, one of which she didn’t know the name of, but was later identified as Abney. During the course of the night, Abney dropped ice cubes in the woman’s drink, and afterward, the woman felt weak and dizzy, according to police.

Police said the woman believed Abney drugged her with the ice cubes.

Later, the group left the party and Abney and the woman were left alone in the backseat of a car at the Smith’s parking lot where he allegedly raped her, police said.

According to Police, the woman was eventually taken to Primary Children’s Hospital to conduct a code R kit.

Police said the woman tested positive for the drug Lorazepam. When the drug is mixed with alcohol the combination can be deadly and is the reason the woman collapsed at the police station, according to police.

According to police, Abney admitted to putting ice cubes in the woman’s drink and having sex with her but said it was consensual.

Police said Abney has since been on the run and after being found in Idaho was extradited back to Heber City Police.