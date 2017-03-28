Man accused of bringing 6 kinds of drugs, 3 minors to Utah’s Holi Festival

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man is accused of bringing marijuana, ecstasy, LSD and other drugs – along with three teenagers – from Bend, Oregon to the Holi Festival of Colors in Utah County on Sunday.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over 19-year-old Sean Robert McDonald for driving on the walking path in Hobble Creek Canyon. McDonald, they said, was in possession of marijuana, ecstasy, LSD, cocaine, Xanax and dab.

The sheriff’s office believes McDonald’s intention was to sell drugs at the Holi Festival of Colors. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said there were three juveniles, a boy and two girls, with McDonald and they still had remnants of dye on their clothing when they were stopped.

The juveniles were taken to Vantage Point Juvenile Center and their parents were notified, the sheriff’s office spokesman said.

McDonald faces six counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, three counts of endangering a child, one count of driving with a measurable controlled substance in the body, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of driving on the sidewalk.