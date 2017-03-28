× Draper City, Salt Lake Co. officials announce new potential homeless center sites

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The City of Draper is participating as a potential host city for a new homeless resource center, according to a joint announcement made Tuesday by Draper Mayor Troy Walker and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdam.

“Today, Mayor Troy Walker and members of our Draper City Council stepped up and proved their leadership,” said House Speaker Greg Hughes, a resident of Draper, in a statement. “As a resident and representative of Draper City, and with the two locations in Salt Lake City being within walking distance of my business, I am willing to accept whatever locations are selected and remain committed [to] solving [the homelessness] crisis.”

A map provided by Salt Lake County officials shows a potential building site at 15001 S Minuteman Dr.

Another potential site is the current location of the Utah State Prison.

