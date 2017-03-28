‘Bones’ series finale preview and trivia



“Bones,” FOX’s longest-running scripted drama series, is coming to an end with the airing of the series finale on Tuesday night.

• 13 Million – The number of “Boneheads” (BONES fans) on social media

• 76,000 – The number of bones on the Jeffersonian set

• 3,000 – The number of actors that have worked on BONES

• 400 – The number of feet of intestine used by makeup effects artists

• 370 – The number of dead bodies seen throughout the course of the series

• 364 – The number of times the word “particulates” is mentioned

• 310 – The number of gallons of decomposed body fluid used by makeup effects artists

• 304 – The number of bone boxes in the bone room

• 250 – The number of skeletons used by makeup effects artists

• 246 – The number of BONES episodes

• 165 – The number of gallons of silicone flesh used by makeup effects artists

• 150 – The number of confessions from killers

• 123 – The number of times bugs are seen or mentioned

• 62 – The number of gallons of blood used by makeup effects artists

• 15 – The number of “squinterns”

• 6.8 – The number of days it would take to watch every episode back-to-back

• 3 – The number of BONES crossovers

• 1 – FOX’s longest running scripted-drama