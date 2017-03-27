× Salt Lake police investigating shots fired in Glendale neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police said some gunshots were fired in the Glendale neighborhood early Monday morning, but they haven’t located any suspects or received word of any victims.

Police said the shots were fired near 1335 W 600 S, and they were notified of the situation around 5:30 a.m.

“This house has a history of gang activity and other things as well that we’re trying to track down,” said Lt. Scott Smalley, SLCPD.

Officers combed the neighborhood and found some live rounds, but no gun. Police said they spoke with several neighbors who heard the shots, but no one who witnessed the shooting.

Police have notified local hospitals in case a victim with gunshot wounds arrives.

