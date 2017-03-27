Five men allegedly claiming to be police attack woman in apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBER COUNTY, Utah -- A group of five men claiming to be police officers kicked down a woman's door in the middle of the night Saturday and attacked her.

Within minutes of receiving a phone call from a neighbor, Deputies with the Weber County Sheriff's Office responded to the Lake Park Apartment Complex in the 4800 South block of 350 East in Washington Terrace just before 2 a.m.

“I heard a bang. I was facing south and I turned and then I saw the second kick because they kicked in the door,” said neighbor Randy Wilkinson.

Wilkinson said he called 911 and two minutes later the cops were running around the building.

When officials charged into the home, three suspects were with a 24-year-old woman. Those three men were arrested, but two are still on the run.

“I probably would not be here today. I honestly think they would have done worst things to me because I wouldn't give them the answers they wanted," the victim said.

Deputies say the suspects thought the woman was someone else.

“I hear my door get kicked in and these guys came in sounding as if they were cops,” the victim said. “Then I hear get on the floor get on the floor. They put my hands behind my back as if they were cops and they were asking me if I knew a Randy or Krysta.”

The woman said she had no idea who the men were. The men kept demanding money and asking questions she didn't know the answers to, like where the drugs were, the woman said, and when the suspects received an answer they didn't want, they would hit her with something or step on her. According to the woman, the whole right side of her face feels numb.

“The guys were like 'okay she’s not going to talk let's take her,'” the victim recalled. “I was thinking I’m never going to see my baby again.”

The victim has a 4-year-old son who was not with her that night.

The woman is currently with family, police say, the suspects picked the apartment because they were going after the previous tenant.

Travis Mixon, 20, and Matthew Nevarez, 26, were booked into Weber County jail on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, assault and impersonating a police officer. James Mayberry, 24, was booked into Weber County Jail on aggravated burglary.

Tazio Rodriguez, 23, and Mario Serrano, 25, are still at large.