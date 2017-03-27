Black Bean, Edamame and Corn Salad

2 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon sugar or honey
1/3 cup olive oil
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1 (15 oz.) can black beans rinsed and drained
2 cups edamame, shelled
2 cups corn
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large serving bowl, mix together the first 6 ingredients with salt and pepper. Add the beans, edemame, corn, bell pepper, cilantro and additional salt and pepper, if needed, to taste. Serve.
