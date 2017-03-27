Black Bean, Edamame and Corn Salad

Posted 12:16 pm, March 27, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:23PM, March 27, 2017

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar or honey

1/3 cup olive oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1 (15 oz.) can black beans rinsed and drained

2 cups edamame, shelled

2 cups corn

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large serving bowl, mix together the first 6 ingredients with salt and pepper. Add the beans, edemame, corn, bell pepper, cilantro and additional salt and pepper, if needed, to taste. Serve.

