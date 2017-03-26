Uniquely Utah: Perspectives on Salt Lake City’s ‘Point of View’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last August, an art installation featuring more than 150 signs was installed in front of the Salt Palace Convention Center at the intersection of 100 South and West Temple in Salt Lake City.

The piece is titled "Point of View" and was commissioned from Maine artist Aaron T. Stephan.

It was paid for with funds from Salt Lake County's Public Art Program, which was created by the Utah Legislature in 1985 to set aside 1 percent of the budget of any major public building for site-specific artwork.

This past week, Fox 13's Todd Tanner spent some time at the signs gathering impressions from tourists.

Check out the video for some interesting reactions.