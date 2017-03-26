× Roy foster parents accused of child abuse

ROY, Utah — A man and woman were booked into jail on suspicions of child abuse on Friday.

Matthew Waldmiller and his wife Diane Waldmiller were booked into Weber County jail on felony child abuse charges from an investigation with their foster children, Roy police said.

Police responded after a complaint was made through DCFS of child neglect.

Police said the parents had tied three boys between the ages of seven and eleven to the bed with zip-ties, at one point duct-taped their mouths and hands and refused them water after 2 p.m.

The parents had allegedly locked the boys in their room, which had no light bulb, the window was painted black and was screwed shut, police continued.

Police said the parents had screwed the window shut after the boys had allegedly escaped the house to go dumpster diving for food.

A nurse practitioner said the boys were underweight, according to police.

Police said the three boys and a young girl, who appears to not be abused and lived in a separate room, were taken into custody.