× Police investigating after TRAX passenger spots body near Jordan River

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are investigating Sunday after someone riding on TRAX spotted a body near the Jordan River.

Lt. Robert Hamilton of the West Valley City Police Department said officers responded to the Jordan River Trail near 2300 South around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Hamilton said someone riding on TRAX spotted a body near the Jordan River and gave police an approximate location. Police did find a body at that location, but so far few details are clear.

Hamilton said the cause of death is unknown at this time.

“We don’t know how long the body has been there at this point,” he said.

The deceased has not yet been identified. Hamilton said the death is considered suspicious due to the location.

“From what I understand, it was suspicious, but I don’t—other than just because it was a dead body near the river—other than that, I mean, that’s not normally how someone would pass,” Hamilton said.