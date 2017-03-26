Memorial concert celebrates legacy of Utahn killed in London terror attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOUNTIFUL, Utah --- Music filled the evening in Bountiful Sunday, as dozens of people paid tribute to Kurt Cochran, the Utahn who died in the London terror attack.

The crowd coped with his death through song and melody, the loss felt deep in the heart and soul and best conveyed in music notes.

“We all have that connection with him, and it's important to share that together in this time,” said Ryan Miller, a musician who often recorded with Cochran.

Cochran’s friends and fellow musicians said he left a lasting impact on everyone around him.

“So many people love him, he touched so many people,” said Bret Layton. “He left his mark anywhere he went.”

Each person who filled the room in the Bountiful/Davis Art Center shared a unique connection with Cochran.

Layton was Cochran’s best friend of 20 years, and a decade-long business partner.

“He just loved having a good time making people laugh--an infectious laugh,” Layton said.

Emmaline Morris, a young musician who performed at the memorial, knew Cochran for his mentorship.

“He was very important to me," she said. "Always pushing me to go out, perform somewhere, to go record in his studio."

Each song amplified the love for Cochran.

“He reached out to everyone," Morris said. "He included everyone. He loved everyone."

Her mother, Kristen Carol Morris, also performed on Sunday and said she sang with her whole heart and to shine Cochran’s light into the world.

“He was such a heart centered person, that he could just empathize and validate everybody's perspective,” she said.

“Kurt is still laughing, Kurt is still smiling, Kurt is still encouraging music,” Emmaline Morris said, adding, “I firmly believe that and I know that.”

On Monday morning, the Cochran family is planning to speak publicly, for the first time, in a news conference in London. Fox 13’s Good Day Utah will air coverage throughout the morning.

A fundraising account has been set up to help the family, and Cochran’s wife Melissa as she recovers from injuries she suffered in the terror attack.