Firefighters rescue pair of pets from house fire in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – It was a close call for two family pets in South Jordan Sunday after a house went up in flames.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home near 11700 South 4000 West shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tina Brown, a spokesperson for South Jordan City, said crews arrived and saw heavy smoke coming from the home.

“Our firefighters did make way into the home,” she said. “The ceiling did collapse, at which point they pulled back and continued to fight the fire from the outside.”

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, but crews did rescue two dogs. Firefighters gave one of the dogs oxygen before it came around.

Both animals are OK and have been reunited with the homeowners. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damages are still unclear.

The American Red Cross of Utah is assisting the family after the fire.