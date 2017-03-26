3 Questions with Bob Evans: Gail Miller on building a business empire, the future of the Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY -- When Larry H. Miller died in 2009, he left behind an empire that includes the Utah Jazz, 60 auto dealerships in seven western states, retail stores, a TV station, Vivint Smart Home Arena, movie theaters and more.
Larry's widow, Gail, now holds the reins of the entire enterprise, and she recently sat down with Bob Evans to answer 3 Questions.
- How much did luck play a role in building this empire?
- Forbes Magazine says that almost two-thirds of the world's billionaires started from scratch. Now, you yourself started from very modest means: What is it about poverty that creates billionaires?
- Now that the Legacy Trust is in place, are the Utah Jazz going to bring home an NBA Championship?
See the video below for the extended interview with Gail Miller: