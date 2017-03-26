3 Questions with Bob Evans: Gail Miller on building a business empire, the future of the Jazz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- When Larry H. Miller died in 2009, he left behind an empire that includes the Utah Jazz, 60 auto dealerships in seven western states, retail stores, a TV station, Vivint Smart Home Arena, movie theaters and more.

Larry's widow, Gail, now holds the reins of the entire enterprise, and she recently sat down with Bob Evans to answer 3 Questions.

How much did luck play a role in building this empire? Forbes Magazine says that almost two-thirds of the world's billionaires started from scratch. Now, you yourself started from very modest means: What is it about poverty that creates billionaires? Now that the Legacy Trust is in place, are the Utah Jazz going to bring home an NBA Championship?

See the video below for the extended interview with Gail Miller: