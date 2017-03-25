× Cache County civil bench phone scam resurfaces

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — The Cache County Sheriff’s office is warning the public of an old scam that has reappeared.

“It has come to our attention that some people have been receiving calls from “Lieutenant Daniels” telling them that they have a civil bench warrant and need to send a payment to take care of the warrant,” the Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Officials said there is no one that works at the Cache County Sheriff’s office that goes by “Lieutenant Daniels,” and any money that should be used for a civil bench warrant must be paid in person.

“Cache County Sheriff’s Office only accepts payments in person at the Civil window. We will never ask you to send us payments or ask you to pay over the phone,” the post continued.

Officials stress that most scams are difficult to track, so the best thing to do is hang up and forget about it.