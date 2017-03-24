Utah more skeptical of global warming than most other states

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Seventy percent of Americans say global warming is happening, and 63 percent of Utahns agree, according to a series of maps published by Yale University's Program on Climate Change Communication.

Both numbers show significant majorities, but the numbers shrink when the question is about human activities playing a role in the phenomenon.

Fifty-three percent of Americans believe humans are the primary contributors to global warming, while just 43 percent of Utahns agree, making Utah the second most skeptical state in the country, behind Wyoming.